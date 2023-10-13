PACE Makes Historic Mistake

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) made
a historical mistake in its recommendation and decision on Türkiye
on October 12, 2023, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.
In the draft resolution which will be put to a vote by the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member
states of the Council of Europe and the European Union, despite the
ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), demanded
sanctions against Turkish officials involved in the release of
Osman Kavala, imprisoned in Türkiye.
"Through this initiative, PACE is using legal proceedings for
political purposes and trying to close the channels of dialog. This
contradicts the democratic values that form the basis of PACE,"
said the ministry.
"This carelessness of PACE will be remembered with shame in the
future. Türkiye regrets that the PACE, being an advisory body of
the Council of Europe, has strayed so far from its goals and
values," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
