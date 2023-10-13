CIS Countries To Make Greater Use Of Settlements In National Currencies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) CIS countries should make greater use of settlements in national
currencies in order not to depend on foreign influence. This was
stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the
CIS summit, Azernews reports.
"We consider the creation of a stable financial infrastructure,
independent of external influences, as well as the wider use of
national currencies in mutual settlements to be an important tool
to further increase trade operations and investment flows," the
President said.
The Russian head of state called transport another important
area of cooperation.
"Yesterday we discussed in detail with Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev our plans, including the development of the railway
network and motorways," Vladimir Putin added. According to him,
these projects have not only regional but also international
significance.
