CIS Countries To Make Greater Use Of Settlements In National Currencies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) CIS countries should make greater use of settlements in national currencies in order not to depend on foreign influence. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the CIS summit, Azernews reports.

"We consider the creation of a stable financial infrastructure, independent of external influences, as well as the wider use of national currencies in mutual settlements to be an important tool to further increase trade operations and investment flows," the President said.

The Russian head of state called transport another important area of cooperation.

"Yesterday we discussed in detail with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev our plans, including the development of the railway network and motorways," Vladimir Putin added. According to him, these projects have not only regional but also international significance.