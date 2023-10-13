Bayraktar TB3 SIHA Successfully Completed First Test

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's TB3 armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a folding
wing design has successfully completed its first flight test, Azernews reports.
The Bayraktar TB3 SİHA aircraft, developed nationally and
uniquely by Turkish company Baykar, is counting down the days for
its first flight.
The TB3 UAV, which will be the world's first armed UAV capable
of taking off and landing from short runway ships such as the TCG
Anadolu with a folding wing design, has successfully completed its
first flight test.
Bayraktar TB3 will also have the ability to communicate beyond
the line of sight as it can be controlled remotely. Thus, it will
have a significant impact on Turkiye's deterrent power by
performing reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack missions
against foreign targets with its available smart munitions.
It should be noted that Bayraktar TB3 was developed on the basis
of Bayraktar TB2 in a short time. It has folding wings, a SATCOM
payload, a take-off weight of 1450 kilograms, 24/7 airborne
capability, 6 combat modules, and high-altitude capability. The
capabilities of the Bayraktar TB3 will be a significant innovation
for drones in this class.
