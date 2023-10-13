Guests Of I Forum Of World Turkic Culture Pay Visit To Cultural Places In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The I Turkic World Culture Forum dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the
Ministry of Culture, started in Shusha on October 13. This was
reported by the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.
Participants and guests of the Forum visited the Shusha Creative
Centre and got acquainted with the exhibition "Heydar Aliyev and
Garabagh".
The exhibition presents unique photos, documents, and video
materials reflecting the merits of great leader Heydar Aliyev in
the directions of socio-economic, political, and cultural
development of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan in the Soviet
period. The exhibition also includes photos of the national
leader's visits to Garabagh, meetings, and various events held
there.
Next, the forum participants visited the Saatli Mosque. The
guests were familiarised with the history of the mosque. It was
reported that the mosque of the same name, located in the Saatli
neighborhood of Shusha, is registered as an architectural monument
of national importance. The Saatli Mosque was built in 1883
according to the design of Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi, who was
the architect of several monumental religious and civil buildings
in Garabagh, including the Lower and Yukhari Govhar-aga Mosques in
Shusha, the Juma Mosque in Aghdam and the Imamzade Tomb in
Barda.
The Saatli Mosque was last renovated in the 1980s. After the
occupation of Shusha by Armenia on 8 May 1992, Saatli Mosque was
looted and its minaret was destroyed. After the liberation of the
city by the victorious Azerbaijani army, restoration works were
carried out in the mosque.
President Ilham Aliyev also visited Saatli Mosque during his
visit to Shusha on 14 January 2021. The head of state presented the
mosque with the "Holy Quran" brought from Mecca.
