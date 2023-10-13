Russian Deputy FM Discusses Resumption Of Work In 3+3 Format

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed a number of issues including the situation in the South Caucasus with the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, citing the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

"A number of relevant international and regional issues have been discussed. The importance of resuming rhythmic work of the Consultative regional platform 3+3 was stressed in the context of considering the situation in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan is ready for talks with Baku within the 3+3 format.

This regional format of cooperation with the participation of Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Türkiye was suggested after the 44-day war. Only one meeting has been held since that time - in late 2021, without Georgia's participation.