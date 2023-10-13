Russian Deputy FM Discusses Resumption Of Work In 3+3 Format

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed a
number of issues including the situation in the South Caucasus with
the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, citing the press
service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
"A number of relevant international and regional issues have
been discussed. The importance of resuming rhythmic work of the
Consultative regional platform 3+3 was stressed in the context of
considering the situation in the South Caucasus," the statement
reads.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that
Yerevan is ready for talks with Baku within the 3+3 format.
This regional format of cooperation with the participation of
Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Türkiye was
suggested after the 44-day war. Only one meeting has been held
since that time - in late 2021, without Georgia's
participation.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107238992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.