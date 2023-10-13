Invaders Attack Kherson Suburb, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling of the suburbs by Russian troops.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Two people injured in a recent shelling of a Kherson suburb by Russian occupation forces were taken to the hospital," the statement reads.
Read also:
Two killed as Russians shell Kherson
region 100 times in past day
As noted, a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were in the house at the time of the enemy attack. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.
As reported, on October 13, Russian troops fired from a drone at a car with civilians in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, causing one death and one injury.
MENAFN13102023000193011044ID1107238989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.