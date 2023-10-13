Invaders Attack Kherson Suburb, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling of the suburbs by Russian troops.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Two people injured in a recent shelling of a Kherson suburb by Russian occupation forces were taken to the hospital," the statement reads.

As noted, a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were in the house at the time of the enemy attack. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

As reported, on October 13, Russian troops fired from a drone at a car with civilians in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, causing one death and one injury.