Russian Army Shelling Dniprovsky District Of Kherson, Hits Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is shelling the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. There are 'arrivals' in the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army is currently attacking the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the message says.

Russians shell car with drone inregion - one dead and one injured

As noted, there have already been several 'arrivals'.

The population is urged to go to safe places, not to be in the open area and near windows.

As reported, on October 13, two people were injured in Kherson as a result of hostile shelling of the suburbs.