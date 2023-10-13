After Russia Loses, Europe Will Have Historic Chance For Stability Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia loses the war, Europe will have a historic chance for geopolitical stability along the entire line from Scandinavia to the South Caucasus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his online address to the participants of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Gotland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“All of us are now at a historical turning point. We have only two options. Either terrorist Russia will succeed in breaking freedom. And then the zone of geopolitical instability, which exists in the east of Europe, will spread throughout the continent. Or thanks to many levels and formats of cooperation, in particular regional ones, thanks to our common protection of freedom – Russia will lose in this confrontation,” the President said.

According to him, after Russia has lost,“a historic chance for geopolitical stability along the entire line from Scandinavia through Minsk and Kyiv to the South Caucasus will be realized”.

The President stressed that joint security and development of the economy, infrastructure in the Black Sea region are some of the keys to the geopolitical stability of entire Europe.

“New security perspectives will also emerge due to changes in the South Caucasus region neighbouring the Black Sea. This will add potential to our joint security here, in our part of Europe. Especially when thanks to our defense from Russian aggression, new prospects will open for Georgia – to restore its territorial integrity,” the Head of State said.

Zelensky stressed that“now is the time for collective efforts” to ensure reliable geopolitical stability in Europe and, more broadly, in the whole Euro-Atlantic space.

“So, we need new collective forms of cooperation and strengthening of existing ones. Because we see what modern aggressions and terrorist attacks are. If an enemy of freedom has significant resources and boundless cynicism – like Russia, like Hamas, like other terrorists – then free nations need a really full-scale defense,” the President noted.

As Ukrinform reported, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said during his visit to China that Russia will never win its unjust war of aggression because Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom and independence.

Photo: President's Office