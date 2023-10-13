Missile Attack On Pokrovsk: Number Of Injured Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in the Russian shelling of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, has risen to 14.

"As of 16:30, 14 people are known to have been injured. One person died in the hospital. There are nine employees of the social protection department and two female visitors, aged from 32 to 68, among the injured," the National Police posted on Telegram .

The administrative building of the social protection department, a social infrastructure facility, two medical facilities and two apartment blocks were destroyed.

As reported, the Russians struck Pokrovsk on the morning of October 13. According to preliminary data, Russia attacked the town with two Iskander-M missiles.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office