IMF Optimistic About Ukraine's Economic Growth

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund expects that Ukraine's GDP will demonstrate growth dynamics in the coming months and will exceed forecasts given the efforts of macroeconomic stabilization and restoration of economic activity.

Director of the IMF European Department Alfred Kammer said this at a conference during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked about Ukraine's prospects, Kammer said that the IMF expected this year's growth to range from 1% to 3%.

He repeated the assessment made the day before by the IMF Managing Director that "Ukraine's growth was higher than expected" and emphasized that efforts would continue in the coming months to improve this forecast.

Kammer also noted that the current dynamics in Ukraine were characterized by macroeconomic stabilization, a decrease in the inflation rate from 26% last year to less than 8% this year, as well as strong reserves and recovery of economic activity.

The IMF representative also expressed confidence in the implementation of the $115 billion international support package for Ukraine over the next four years, as promised by the Fund and the member states.