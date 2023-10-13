Zelensky: Netherlands Will Help Guarantee Safety Of Export Corridor In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will help guarantee the safety of cargo ships passing through alternative corridors in the Black Sea.

"We are working with partners for the sake of proper protection of new export corridors, for the sake of strengthening our positions in the Black Sea – this applies to protecting the sky over Odesa and strengthening the fleet, as well as supporting humanitarian demining of the water area. Russian mines pose a threat to shipping not only in our territorial waters. The Netherlands will help ensure the safety of our export corridor in the Black Sea," President Volodymyr Zelensky told a briefing in Odesa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The President noted that he and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte had visited the port of Odesa which was damaged by shelling. Rutte also got acquainted with the results of the work of alternative corridors in the Black Sea, which were created after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Attack on ports is one of the most insidious tactics that can be used because it destroys not only what is in our ports but also the lives of people in other countries who are critically dependent on food supplies. It is important that the world stands united in supporting our efforts in the defense of ports," Zelensky emphasized.

He also emphasized the importance of world solidarity and support for Ukraine's efforts to protect ports. "The solidarity of the Netherlands is very powerful, in particular, there are new solutions to strengthen our air defense," the President noted.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte published photos of the meeting with Zelensky in Odesa on X social network.