Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery, Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses and a utility company were damaged.

"Five artillery and two drone attacks. Today, the enemy continued to mercilessly pummel Nikopol district," Serhyi Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

According to him, a utility company, nine private houses and three outbuildings were damaged in the town. A car was destroyed and a power line was broken.

An agricultural company was destroyed in one of the villages of Marhanets community. In another, more than half a thousand bales of hay and straw caught fire. Firefighters put out the fire.

Seven houses, two outbuildings, cars and power lines were also damaged. People were not injured, Lysak added.











































The aggressor also hit Myrove community, he noted. No casualties were reported.

Rescuers, 48 and 24, were injured in the shelling. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Photos: Serhyi Lysak