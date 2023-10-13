Netherlands Announces New €100M Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands allocates more than €100 million in aid to Ukraine, in particular for restoring and ensuring energy security ahead of winter.

"We are allocating more than €100 million which will be included in this year's aid package for Ukraine. €60 million will be directed to support our companies that will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Also, to help Ukraine survive the winter, the disbursed funds will be used to purchase gas and materials for electricity supply," Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte told a briefing in Odesa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, Rutte previously wrote on X that the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defense systems to help defend against Russian airstrikes.