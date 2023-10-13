President Mirziyoyev Reveals Value Of CIS Project Portfolio

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. The portfolio of joint investment projects with the state member of the Commonwealth of Independent States exceeds $25 billion, he President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a speech at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports.

The president proposed to develop a set of additional measures to stimulate mutual investment and promote projects within the framework of the CIS Industrial Policy Council.

According to Mirziyoyev, the additional steps in the development of CIS would include such measures as the organization of technoparks, in accordance with the recently adopted Concept for the Development of Industrial Cooperation.

“At the same time, it is important to consider the issues of financial support, insurance coverage, and off-take purchases,” he said.

Meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in narrow and expanded structures were held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.