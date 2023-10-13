President Mirziyoyev Reveals Value Of CIS Project Portfolio

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. The portfolio
of joint investment projects with the state member of the
Commonwealth of Independent States exceeds $25 billion, he
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a speech at a
meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports.
The president proposed to develop a set of additional measures
to stimulate mutual investment and promote projects within the
framework of the CIS Industrial Policy Council.
According to Mirziyoyev, the additional steps in the development
of CIS would include such measures as the organization of
technoparks, in accordance with the recently adopted Concept for
the Development of Industrial Cooperation.
“At the same time, it is important to consider the issues of
financial support, insurance coverage, and off-take purchases,” he
said.
Meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) in narrow and expanded structures were
held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.
