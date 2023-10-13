Anti-Azerbaijani Hatred Grows More Frequent In Armenian Media - Azerbaijani Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Of late, the use
of hostile and derogatory language against Azerbaijanis has
increased in Armenian media and social networks, which causes deep
concern, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.
"We believe that these negative actions, encouraging hostility
on the part of some people of Armenian origin, have a provocative
purpose and are unacceptable, especially in the current vulnerable
period, when peace negotiations are becoming relevant," said
Aliyeva.
"The policy of Azerbaijanophobia manifests itself in calls for
hatred on racial and ethnic grounds, which is a hindrance to peace
and tranquillity not only between the two neighboring countries of
Azerbaijan and Armenia but also in the region as a whole," she
said.
