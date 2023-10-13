Anti-Azerbaijani Hatred Grows More Frequent In Armenian Media - Azerbaijani Ombudsperson


10/13/2023 3:10:18 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Of late, the use of hostile and derogatory language against Azerbaijanis has increased in Armenian media and social networks, which causes deep concern, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

"We believe that these negative actions, encouraging hostility on the part of some people of Armenian origin, have a provocative purpose and are unacceptable, especially in the current vulnerable period, when peace negotiations are becoming relevant," said Aliyeva.

"The policy of Azerbaijanophobia manifests itself in calls for hatred on racial and ethnic grounds, which is a hindrance to peace and tranquillity not only between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia but also in the region as a whole," she said.

MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107238975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search