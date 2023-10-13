Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Opportunities For Further Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) discussed the possibilities of further
cooperation, the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
"At this meeting, we had an exchange of opinions on the current
areas of cooperation with the Bank, including the opportunities for
further actions," said Kazimov on X (Twitter).
The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov,
held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the annual meeting of
the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in
Morocco.
