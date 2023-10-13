Resolution Proposed By Azerbaijan Adopted At UN Human Rights Council Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 12, within the framework of the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, a resolution on the right for development, proposed by Azerbaijan as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and co-authored by more than a hundred countries, was adopted, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

It was stated that the right to development is one of the core themes of particular importance to the Non-Aligned Movement and occupies an important place on the Movement's agenda.

During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan took numerous steps to promote the right to development and strengthen its legal framework, and carried out active and result-oriented activities to promote the position and interests of developing countries in the international arena.

In the final documents of the XVIII Baku Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member states (October 25-26, 2019) and the ministerial meeting of the Movement's Coordination Bureau, held in Baku (July 5-6, 2023), special emphasis was placed on the issue of promoting development rights.

“This resolution adopted by the Council paves the way for the first submission to the UN General Assembly of an international instrument containing legal obligations on the right to development. Azerbaijan will continue to actively promote the right to development, which is an integral part of human rights, in the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other multilateral international formats," the statement said.