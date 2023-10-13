Mahāsa Ghar Redefines Home Living With The Launch Of Its Innovative 3D Lifestyle Storefront

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 12th Oct| Mahāsa Ghar, a first-of-its-kind 3D premium lifestyle collective, is set to redefine shopping experience, with its website launch on 22nd October. With a vision to provide an interactive and utopian shopping experience, the platform was founded by visionary entrepreneur Kanishka Tripathi. Mahāsa Ghar heralds a paradigm shift in the customer' online shopping journey, by promoting ethicality, fostering a return to heritage, and redefining home living for the conscious consumer.



Mahāsa Ghar combines a 3D environment with an interactive e-commerce storefront. Rooted in the philosophy of embracing a slower, more mindful way of living, rejecting overconsumption, that supports intricate and artisanal manufacturing. The approach blends 360° Augmented Reality with accessibility of e-commerce, inviting customers to explore curated living spaces that honor heritage and traditions.



Founder and CEO Kanishka Tripathi expressed her gratitude for the website launch, stating, "In this dynamic digital age, where the boundaries of traditional commerce are continually expanding, Mahāsa Ghar stands at the forefront of this evolution. We are not just a business; we are architects of an industrial vision. Our platform seamlessly blends cutting-edge 3D virtual environments with an intuitive e-commerce interface, epitomizing mindful living. In a world besieged by overconsumption, we champion the cause of artisanal craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and ethical commerce. Mahāsa Ghar symbolizes the intersection of technological innovation and conscious consumerism."



She added, "As the founder and CEO of Mahāsa Ghar, I am honored to be leading this revolutionary charge. Our commitment is not just to provide exceptional products but to redefine the very essence of the shopping experience. We invite consumers to explore, engage, and embrace a new way of interacting with the art of buying. Together, we are redefining the future of retail, one mindful purchase at a time."



Mahāsa Ghar is devoted to transforming living spaces by endorsing ethical brands, championing sustainability, and honoring our cultural heritage. Experience the grand unveiling of our website on October 22nd.





About Mahāsa Ghar



Mahāsa Ghar brings together thoughtfully curated homegrown brands that celebrate heritage and tradition. The name "Mahāsa" translates to "knowledge" in Sanskrit, and "Ghar" means "home," reflecting our commitment to knowledge and the importance of home in everyone's life. The company's logo, featuring a tiger, embodies magnificence, power, beauty, and fierceness, reflecting its unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible business practices.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Adya Gautam

