Future Electronics Highlights E-Switch's Extensive Range Of Anti-Vandal Switches

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 13, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, excited to feature E-Switch's comprehensive lineup of anti-vandal switches.



These robust and dependable switches cater to a diverse range of applications, from industrial and commercial equipment to security systems and consumer electronics.



E-Switch offers an extensive range of vandal-resistant switches that can be ordered prewired as a stock item. The optional prewired feature is available for the PV series and ULV series anti-vandal products. In addition to the direct wired option, the PV series switch line offers a socket extension to quickly and easily connect power behind the equipment panel. Both options eliminate second sourcing of wire lead purchase and assembly and reduces in-house assembly labor, which saves time and money.



For more information about E-Switch's Anti-Vandal Switches and other electronic components available through Future Electronics, please visit more information about Future Electronics, visit



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit



