Porsche Center Leninsky Presented A Line Of Exclusive Bicycles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bicycles in the Porsche Martini Racing style go on sale at Porsche Center Leninsky, one of the leading dealership centers of the AVTODOM Group. Adult and teenage models are in stock.



The adult model is equipped with top Shimano Deore attachments. The frame is made of 6061 aluminum with profiled tubes. Wheel size is 29 inches. It has 11 gears and Tektro disc brakes. The bicycle is presented in four modifications: Rhodium silver metallic (frame size 21), Carerra white metallic (frame size 19), Crayon (frame size 21), Miami blue (frame size 17). The cost of adult bicycles starts at 200 thousand rubles.



Teenage bicycles are made in the style of the Martini Racing series. These are available in Carmine red (for heights 125-150 cm) and Racing Yellow (for heights 150-175 cm). The cost starts from 150 thousand rubles.



Children's bicycles are equipped, depending on the chosen model: an aluminum frame, a suspension fork, an eight-speed transmission, mechanical disc brakes and 24 or 27 wheels.



Bicycles are a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those who care about the environment. Bicycles in the Porsche Martini Racing style will be the ideal companion for walks in parks and forests. These will allow enjoying the beauty of autumn with complete freedom of movement and comfort.



“The Martini Racing brand identity is one of the most recognizable in the world of motorsport. The design of each bicycle is developed taking into account the latest trends. Porsche Center Leninsky is in a hurry to please customers with unique and stylish bicycles that will allow our customers to emphasize their individuality and enjoy the aesthetics of the sports style of Porsche Martini Racing. We are confident that the presented collection of bicycles will be a real find for all fans of the Porsche brand, and for lovers of active recreation”, – Dmitry Baranov, managing director of the Porsche brand at AVTODOM Group, commented.



Company :-AVTODOM

User :- Anna Utkina

Email :

Phone :-89163533764

Mobile:- 89163533764

Url :-