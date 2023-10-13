Chetu To Exhibit At SUITEWORLD In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom software solutions, today announced it would exhibit at SuiteWorld, the annual tradeshow for Oracle's cloud-based business management platform in Las Vegas from Oct. 16-19, and will be showcasing the latest capabilities in NetSuite software optimization.



"As a long-time Certified NetSuite Alliance Partner, we are thrilled to be returning to SuiteWorld this year and to exhibit the latest advancements in software customization for NetSuite,” said Atit Shah, director of operations at Chetu.“The need for cloud-based ERP software continues to grow, and with our experience in ERP development, as well as NetSuite implementation, integration, and support services, our business is ready to help NetSuite users worldwide expand their capabilities with NetSuite's leading platforms."



Maintaining its status as a Certified NetSuite Alliance Partner since 2018, Chetu offers a variety of implementation, integration, and support services for NetSuite's software suite, including:



NetSuite ERP

SuitePeople

SuiteBilling

SuiteSuccess

SuiteCommerce

SuiteCloud



"Our certified NetSuite developers work in more than 40 industries, such as manufacturing, supply chain, retail, and many other sectors," Shah added.“We also offer NetSuite support experts who can help businesses implement enhanced procedures and AI, resolve issues, and foster growth through ongoing support, management, and maintenance of your NetSuite systems.”



To meet with Chetu's NetSuite software development experts and learn more, please visit booth K3.



For more information on Chetu's expertise as a certified NetSuite Alliance Partner, please visit Chetu's Custom Netsuite Developer Services Page.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, please visit Contact:



954-342-5676

Company :-Chetu

User :- Brian Poole

Email :-

Mobile:- (954) 342-5676

Url :-

Other articles by Chetu