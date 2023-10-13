Saudi Arabia's Attai Comes First In Bahrain Golf Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The second round of the fifth Bahrain Golf Championship witnessed Thursday strong competitions in which Saudi Arabia's Khaled Al-Attia won the first place, followed by Qatar's Saleh Al-Kaabi.

The fifth position went to Jordan's Mousa Shanaa, while Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Naskha came sixth. Bahrain's Yusuf Janahi and Fahad Al-Hakam obtained the seventh and eighth places respectively.

In a press statement, vice president of Bahrain Golf Association Duaij Al-Eid commended the positive participation of players from Bahrain and GCC member states.

He affirmed that the general technical levels is being developed since this edition has achieved many of the main goals set by the Bahrain Golf Association.

The third round, which will include 50 players, will be hosted by Bahrain next February. (end)

