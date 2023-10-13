Israeli Occupation Attack Kills Journalist, Injures Others In S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- A journalist was killed and several others wounded in an Israeli occupation air strike on southern Lebanon on Friday, according to local media reports.

An Israeli occupation shell landed on an unused army watchtower where international journalists gathered to cover clashes on the border in south Lebanon, the army said in a release, Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.

No Lebanese soldiers were injured in the Israeli occupation attack, it said. (end)

