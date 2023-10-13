Israeli Forces Target, Kill Journalist In Southern Lebanon

Beirut, October 13 (Petra) -- Lebanese press sources reported that a journalist was killed Friday in southern Lebanon after being hit by shells fired by the Israeli army at areas in southern Lebanon.Al Jazeera reported that correspondent Carmen Joukhadar and photographer Eli Brakhia were injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in the Alma al-Shaab area in southern Lebanon.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.