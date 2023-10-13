Lebanese Army Responds With Artillery Shelling On Israeli Army Positions

Beirut, October 13 (Petra) -- A Lebanese security source reported that the Lebanese army began artillery shelling on Israeli army positions.It added that the artillery shelling came in response to the Israeli army's bombing of sites in Al Dhahaira and Al Adaysah and the attack on a Lebanese army watchtower.

