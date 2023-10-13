King, Dutch PM Discuss Deteriorating Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a call on Friday, discussed unifying international efforts to end the deteriorating situation in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, the call also covered the importance of stepping up efforts to end the escalation and the war on Gaza, protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law, and guarantee the delivery of medical and relief aid by opening humanitarian corridors.King Abdullah warned against attempts to displace the Palestinians, stressing the need to prevent the exacerbation and spillover of the humanitarian crisis and the violence.