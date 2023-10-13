(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) KFSH&RC Organizes Annual Clinical Trials Conference







Providing Roadmap in Line with National Priorities

October 13th: Set for October 22nd in Riyadh, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) prepares for its annual Clinical Trials Transformation Conference, a two-day event themed 'Ecosystem Harmony.' The conference aims to refine its infrastructure and unveil a strategic roadmap in harmony with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national ambitions and priorities in research, development, and innovation.



The event aims to establish a unified platform involving regulatory authorities, the medical research community, individual researchers, collaborative research partners, and relevant industries at both domestic and international levels. The primary focus is developing a comprehensive system for clinical trials, emphasizing studies centered around human well-being. Notably, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), and Saudi National Institute of Health (SNIH) are key scientific partners for the conference.



The agenda features an array of panel sessions and workshops, delving into diverse themes pertinent to the development of the clinical trials landscape both in the Kingdom and globally. Critical discussions will revolve around deciphering the clinical trials ecosystem within the KFSHRC and the Kingdom at large and forging a connection between clinical research, medical practice, and education. Moreover, the economics of clinical research and its impact on the gross domestic product will be discussed in a separate session.





The conference will feature renowned speakers in the field of clinical research from leading research institutions in the USA, UK, Europe, and the Kingdom. Dr. Abdulrazag Aljazairi, the President of the conference and Director of the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative Division, has encouraged healthcare professionals, researchers, and professionals from related industries to attend the conference for networking, discussions, and mutual learning.

The conference will also venture into scientific realms closely tied to clinical research, exploring the influence of genomics research on precision medicine, the developments of gene and cellular therapies, stem cell science, regenerative medicine, gene editing techniques, and the burgeoning field of cancer immunotherapy.

The workshops highlight contemporary trends in statistical analytics pertinent to clinical research, along with strategies for the design and execution of clinical trials. This presents a prime opportunity for physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to bolster their acumen and practice, exchanging expertise and insights on the latest advancements in the field.



The event holds significant importance within the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI) Division, which was launched at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in late 2021. Stemming from its groundbreaking commitment to providing top-tier patient care, this initiative establishes KFSH&RC as a worldwide focal point for advancing clinical trial research and creativity.



King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is one of the most prominent providers of specialized health care worldwide, ranked 20th on Brand Finance's list of 'The 250 Best Hospitals in the World for the Year 2023,' and first in the Middle East and Africa.