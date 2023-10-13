(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) E-invoicing - Benefits for your Business



? Electronic invoice is a digital form and equivalent of the paper invoice which includes the same data. The only difference between an electronic and paper invoice is that the first one is processed digitally. E-invoicing is an automated process that lets you work more efficiently and accurately on a daily basis. With the suite offered by Infinite IT Solutions, you can hire less hands to work and save more money.

Crucial economic savings

Money is always a driving factor in business discussions. As a business owner, you always look for ways to reduce operating costs. It turns out that e-invoicing will let you save about 80 percent of total expenses linked to invoice.







Still not convinced?

In order to run a business you will need at least one printer and regularly buy a set of ink and paper. Then you are expected to sign documents, which consumes time, and send them via post or a courier, which generates costs as well. Each e-invoice, on the other hand, can be quickly sent by e-mail, which instantly reduces your main postal expenses and significantly shortens the processing time. What's more is that the e-invoicing suite from Infinite also serves as a digital archive, where all documents are safely stored. Therefore, your invoices do not require any physical storage area anymore, freeing you from storage rental and electricity fees.



Easy access to any document

The days when you were trying to manually find last month's invoice from your business partner over piles and piles of paper are long gone. With the suite delivered by Infinite, you have easy and fast access to every document, as they are safely stored in the digital platform. Physical search at a storage place is no longer needed – you will quickly find any e-invoice and document with just a few clicks.

On top of that, you can use the platform from your computer or from any mobile device – tablet, smartphone or laptop. Thanks to this solution you always stay up to date with your business documents – even after the working hours.