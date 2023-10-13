(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 13 October 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 12.9 billion in total during the week ending 13 October 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,659.



297 plots were sold for AED 5.08 billion, 1,362 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.57 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 1 billion, followed by a land that was sold for AED 600 million in Palm Deira, and a land sold for AED 121.84 million in Al Thanyah Fifth in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 55 sales transactions worth AED 90.69 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 49 sales transactions worth AED 1.16 billion, and Al Hebiah Fifth with 38 sales transactions worth AED 112.18 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 1.83 billion in Al Safouh Second, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 36 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 27 million in Palm Jumeirah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.37 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanyah Fifth, mortgaged for AED 528.35 million.

117 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 900 million.



