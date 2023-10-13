(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ministry of Defence Hosts Ambassadors and Global Military Attachs for Dubai Airshow 2023 Briefing







ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – 13 October 2023: The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) welcomed ambassadors and military attachs from across the globe for a briefing on Dubai Airshow 2023, set to be the largest air show of its kind since its inception in 1989. Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee Organizing Dubai Airshow, commenced the briefing with welcome remarks highlighting the important role that Dubai Airshow plays in increasing collaboration with countries and organisations from across the globe.



He commented:“Dubai Airshow is a highly-anticipated global event on the aviation and aerospace calendar. Achieving successive milestones over the years, the event provides a major platform that brings together enthusiasts, professionals, experts, and decision-makers in the aerospace sector, uniting global efforts to ensure a more sustainable future for this vital industry. We look forward to receiving esteemed delegates to Dubai Airshow, including Ministries of Defence, chiefs of staff, leaders, and senior officials. This show will be a platform to create and deepen our connections with different countries from all over the world, as well as our partners in the aerospace, aviation and the space sectors.”





The MOD briefing highlighted that the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will offer new features, including an updated conference agenda covering several key topics, including the future of air travel and passenger experience, as well as the Ministry of Defence's Airworthiness & Safety Conference.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus, organizers of the Dubai Airshow, emphasised that this year's event is expected to welcome more than 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries. Dubai Airshow is also set to welcome 400 new exhibitors to showcase innovation, new sustainable technologies and solutions across the aerospace industry. This year's edition will also host the largest space pavilion in its history, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in the sector to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace industry.





Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Airshow will take place from 13-17 November at DWC Airport in Dubai. The event will outline new trends and approaches in areas such as space technologies, localization efforts in the sector through the Make it in the Emirates campaign, and the pivotal role of start-ups in accelerating sustainable development across the industry.

