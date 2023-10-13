(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MOTF Launches a New Cashmere & Wool Collection in the Middle East







MOTF has launched a new Cashmere & Wool Collection in the Middle East, which features 100% cashmere and various wool blends, providing a wide range of knitwear options to suit all styles and budgets.

The collection offers luxurious comfort and timeless style, with classic wool and cashmere pieces known for their exceptional softness. It effortlessly complements other seasonal wardrobe staples, from parkas to tailored coats. Among the standout items are soft tank tops, sweater co-ord sets, turtlenecks, oversized cardigans, dresses, and cozy sweater pants, suitable for everyday wear.

MOTF's Cashmere & Wool Collection embodies versatile elegance, with a wide range of design elements and details, including multicolor prints and nature-inspired floral patterns. This collection is the perfect choice for any occasion, whether it is a casual day or an elegant evening when paired with skirts and boots. The new Cashmere & Wool Collection captures the essence of its slogan 'Pure Elegance Inspired by Nature,' making it a one-stop shop for all early autumn and winter essentials.