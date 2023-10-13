Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting of the GCC-US strategic partnership.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic relations of friendship and cooperation between Qatar and the US and prospects for their development, in addition to exchanging views on the most important current regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.



On the US side, it was attended by members of the official delegation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.