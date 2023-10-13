Bestselling Guidebook On US Immigration Startup Visas Is Now Available In Spanish

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Startup Visa Guide Book-Spanish

This game-changing immigration visa guidebook, now available in Spanish, demystifies complex immigration law for everyone.

- Mohammad Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, International AcceleratorSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Startup Visa: U.S. Immigration Visa Guide for Startups and Founders, by the award-winning immigration attorney Tahmina Watson , is now available en español, with the title The Startup Visa: Guía de Visados de Inmigración de EE. UU. para Empresas Emergentes y Sus Fundadores.The El Mundo newspaper was quick to report on the Spanish-language edition, which Watson describes as essential for any guide addressing the U.S. immigration system.“With so many Latino and Hispanic startups hoping to establish themselves in this country, I wanted the valuable information in this book to be as accessible as possible,” says Watson. She herself is a U.S. immigrant and now a citizen and is bilingual in her heritage language of Bengali, as well as fluent in Urdu and Hindi.The English-language edition of The Startup Visa became an instant bestseller when it debuted in July 2023, thanks to Watson's agility with cutting through the thicket of confusing visas, their often confounding requirements, and their complex legalese. She is a lawyer who knows how to talk to a layperson.“This book is an essential read for international founders who are attempting to cut through the US immigration system's never-ending red-tape,” says Staci Zaretsky, Senior Editor, Above the Law.Chelsea Linder, VP of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Techpoint says the book delivers“a clear and concise understanding of the startup visa options and process.”“Tahmina expertly blends practical guidance with inspiring personal narratives for startup founders and entrepreneurs trying to navigate the US immigration system,” says Mohammad Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, International Accelerator.With almost 40 editorial reviews, this book has received praise from industry leaders, venture capitalists, lawyers, professors, journalists, law and policymakers, and many other industry experts. The English version recently received awards from the Hollywood and Paris Book Festivals.Watson's Seattle law firm, Watson Immigration Law, has helped hundreds of global entrepreneurs enter the U.S. market, whose successful startups have generated millions of dollars of business investments for the country.. The Startup Visa: Guía de Visados de Inmigración de EE. UU. para Empresas Emergentes y Sus Fundadores is available as both an e-book and a paperback on Amazon.

