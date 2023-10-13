MAK SYSTEM BRINGS LIFE-SAVING TECH TO AABB CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Worldwide leader in blood management systems to exhibit new live-saving technologies at the AABB Conference in Nashville

- Frank Jaubert, MAK-System CEOLONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MAK-System, a worldwide leader in blood management systems, will be exhibiting at the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) 2023 conference in Nashville, Tennessee.Running from 14-17 October, the AABB Annual Meeting brings together the latest research and practice-changing resources for the fields of blood transfusion medicine and biotherapies.MAK-System supplies innovative solutions to optimize the collection, storage and distribution of blood, plasma, tissue and biologics for cell and gene therapies, with nearly one in three blood donations globally managed through our systems.At the forefront of technological advances in the industry, this year has seen some exciting developments in the growth and application of MAK's software solutions, including:- In April, MAK-System announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the launch of an innovative and disruptive global cloud platform for blood and biologics, MAK. One of the first clients to benefit from the platform is New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe), who agreed to a 10-year partnership with MAK-System to run their entire digital ecosystem, transforming how blood is managed and delivered to patients.- MAK-System successfully implemented their eProgesa software – designed to manage the blood supply from donor recruitment, blood collection, preparation of blood components, testing of blood and shipment to hospitals - at Our Blood Institute, the sixth-largest independent blood center in the United States. Operating across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, its 16 donor centers provide blood for over 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.Frank Jaubert, MAK-System CEO, said:“It's been an exciting year for MAK-System and we're delighted to showcase our technologies and share our successes with colleagues at AABB 2023. We're committed to supporting healthcare providers around the world to benefit from our software solutions, enabling them to save lives around the world.”-- ends --About MAK-SystemMAK-System is a worldwide leader in Blood Management systems, supplying innovative solutions to optimize the collection, storage, and distribution of Blood, Plasma, Tissue and Biologics for Cell & Gene Therapies. Nearly one in three blood donations globally are managed through our systems. With a footprint in 35 countries and nearly 40 years' experience, we are dedicated to supporting healthcare providers to improve the lives of patients around the world.About the AABBThe Association of the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is an international, not-for-profit organization representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. The Association works collaboratively to advance the field through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and education programs. AABB is dedicated to its mission of improving lives by making transfusion medicine and biotherapies safe, available and effective worldwide.Press contacts:Lantern Comitas

