Stephen Shaya, M.D. Speaks At Health Equity Forum Held During United Nations General Assembly

Stephen Shaya, M.D., Neela Montgomery, Gerald E. Johnson II, and Mariana Atencio during the Health Equity Forum.

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical and Managing Director at Akkad Holdings, shared his insights and expertise as a panelist at the Health Equity Forum held at the SDG Media Zone during the United Nations General Assembly week. The event discussed the critical connection between health outcomes and social determinants of health (SDoH) and explored how partnerships can effectively address these determinants to achieve health equity for all.Dr. Shaya joined esteemed panelists, including Neela Montgomery, Former President & EVP, CVS Pharmacy, Board Director, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Logitech and Squarespace, and Gerald E. Johnson II, Executive Vice President, Health Equity & Chief Diversity Officer, American Heart Association. The panel, moderated by Mariana Atencio, former correspondent for MSNBC and NBC News, discussed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve health equity goals.Dr. Shaya stressed the importance of caring about people first. "It is to care about the people first. It's got to start from there. It's not a political issue. It's not a financial issue. And if you start from there, I believe we can, none of these problems are insurmountable," Dr. Shaya stated. His comments captured the evening's purpose of addressing important topics related to health equity.The Health Equity Forum hosted three panels that posed thought-provoking questions and discussions about the role of public-private partnerships in driving health equity, redefining the pharma industry's impact on health outcomes, and integrating SDoH, access, and cultural competence into care delivery. Other panelists included Carmen Villar, VP of social business innovation at Merck, Marion Brooks, VP and U.S. country head, diversity. equality, and inclusion at Novartis, Dr. Juliet Nevins, MD and Medical Director at CVS/Aetna, John Vu, VP, strategy, community benefit, research and policy at Kaiser Permanente. Moderators included, Seema Kumar, CEO at Cure, and Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, MD, triple board-certified physician, health advocate and media personality.Dr. Shaya's participation in the event showcased his deep knowledge and decades of experience in the healthcare industry. He continues to be a leading voice in the field and actively contributes to initiatives that aim to address health disparities, promote health equity, and improve health outcomes for all. The event was an incredible opportunity to unite key stakeholders from various sectors to continue the conversation and work towards a shared vision of health equity for the world.About the PVBLIC Foundation:Founded in 2012, PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).About the Health Equity Forum:The Health Equity Forum is a groundbreaking event and impact initiative dedicated to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all. By fostering collaboration between leaders from the public and private sectors, the forum aims to create actionable strategies and initiatives in a multi-year effort to address health disparities and promote a more equitable world. The forum aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: Good Health & Wellbeing and SDG 10: Reduce Inequalities. The Health Equity Forum is planning a series of impactful convenings and partnerships to take place in 2024 and beyond in order to advance the SDGs and achieve the United Nation's 2030 Sustainable Agenda.Why join the Health Equity Forum? It will allow you and your organization the opportunity to be part of a global network, access SDoH insights and knowledge, share best practices, funding and access to those who need it, and recognition for past and future successes.Who should join the Health Equity Forum? Any business or organization, public or private with an interest in the fight for health equity is encouraged to join. This includes NGOs, pharmaceutical and health insurance companies, healthcare systems, hospitals, advocacy groups, departments of public health, academia, and more.About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J & B Medical. J & B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including the following: insurance-covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, retail home-care products, technology solutions, and serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J&B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which manages a telehealth company serving customers worldwide.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing the quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail at home, veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit us at JandBMedical.

