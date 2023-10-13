Underlying Nervousness Evident At The Outset Of Bank Earnings Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Speech Craft Analytics today announced the release of its earnings call analysis , combining linguistic and vocal pattern analytics. With major banks reporting results amid economic uncertainty, Speech Craft's technology provides unparalleled insight into bank leaders' outlooks."We're thrilled to introduce this new capability for interpreting earnings calls on multiple levels," said David Pope, Principal, Speech Craft Analytics. "By layering linguistic and vocal analytics, we can detect nuances and abnormalities that offer clues into executives' thinking."Speech Craft's AI technology performs linguistic analysis of word choices and phrases, revealing sentiment, hesitation, and frustration. The analysis identifies vocal patterns related to pace, tone, and vocal attributes that may indicate deeper emotions like nervousness, confidence, or uncertainty.Analysis of today's Bank earnings calls shows that sentiment, or the use of positive words, was moderate. Indeed results were generally positive and largely exceeded expectations with stocks of all three banks higher in early afternoon trading.The analysis shows heavy use of hedging language. Vocal indications of frustration with the Fed were observed. Notable vocal indicators such as speech rate and voice abnormalities were detected on the topics of the Consumer, Real Estate, and Headcount specifically in the Risk function.Speech Craft Analytics leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to derive richer insights from the human voice. Their proprietary analysis combines Natural Language Processing with Voice Analytics to provide a comprehensive assessment of a speaker's true emotional state and intentions hidden within their words. AI is able to detect the prosody vocal features that are imperceptible to the human ear.While classical analysis focuses on what people say, Speech Craft's technology reveals what speakers actually mean by detecting subtle patterns in their tone, cadence and word choices. AI cross-analyzes linguistic and vocal cues to identify concealed emotions like doubt, uncertainty, frustration, confidence, and deception in conversations.

