Museum Of The Future To Host 'Dubai Calligraphy Biennale'

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) – The Museum of the Future, a hub for intellectual discussions, a playground for innovators, and a catalyst for change, has unveiled its collaboration with Dubai Culture for the inaugural 'Dubai Calligraphy Biennale,' happening throughout October 2023.

The month will include discussions on the fascinating world of calligraphy, showcasing its profound impact as a cultural force across diverse cultures, local communities and heritages.

The Future Experts panel session will include; Nigerian Artist Viktor Ekpuk; Professor Rachel Ama Asaa, Professor Awam Amkpa, Cultural Programming Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Alia Al Shamsi and Dr. Antoine Abi Aad.

The month of October also includes a captivating 'Future Talks' session featuring Mattar Bin Lahej, the artist and calligrapher behind the Museum of Future's Façade, making it one of the most prominent buildings and structures in Dubai. In this riveting discussion, Bin Lahej will transport attendees into a world where art and technology intertwine, pushing the boundaries of conventional architecture.

At a panel discussion titled ''Cross Cultural Dialogue: From Ancient Script to Contemporary Art Future Experts'', speakers talk about how calligraphy serves as a catalyst for cross-cultural dialogue, fostering intercultural understanding and paving the way for meaningful collaborations.

These future experts will dive deeper into the world of calligraphy, showcasing its profound impact as a cultural force across diverse cultures, local communities, and heritages. This session will delve into the rich tapestry of calligraphy's history and its impact on contemporary art and design. YAttenees will observe its evolution as it intertwines with various cultures and integrates with modern creative trends.

The discussion will also illuminate the evolution of traditional calligraphy in the contemporary art and design sphere, showcasing its adaptation across cultures and innovative integration with modern streams.

