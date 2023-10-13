Emirates Foundation Partners With Purehealth To Establish Pureheroes Platform

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Emirates Foundation's Board of Directors, Emirates Foundation has signed an agreement with PureHealth to establish the PureHeroes platform, dedicated to managing volunteerism in the country's healthcare sector in cooperation with relevant stakeholders and entities.

The strategic agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth.

Under the agreement, both entities will contribute to developing and launching PureHeroes, agreeing on the required governance structure, authorities and support needed to operate, as well as providing the required resources, expertise and support to launch the platform.

PureHeroes will be a dedicated platform open to all healthcare professionals across the country including both the public and private sectors and will focus on building healthcare volunteering initiatives within the country. By identifying the needs and matching them with the appropriate skills, PureHeroes aims to be a valuable contributor to the community and the people of UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the significance of the agreement in further improving quality of life and prioritising public health in the UAE in line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment for everyone.

H.H. said:“The agreement contributes to Emirates Foundation's goals towards building strategic partnerships with public and private sectors to promote social responsibility and achieve integration, thereby boosting development in the UAE. We will continue to support all the positive ideas and projects that can give back to society and promote a culture of volunteerism.”

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation said:“As it continues to contribute to the economic, social and human capital development in the UAE, Emirates Foundation is honoured and proud to form this ground breaking collaboration with PureHealth, who are true innovators in their field. This agreement represents and recognises the potential for cooperation across various social work domains to achieve strategic objectives. With complementary expertise and capabilities, PureHeroes is an investment in the future of the people of the UAE.

“The new platform PureHeroes aligns with the UAE Government's vision to prioritise the wellbeing of the people as the true wealth of society. It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between government and non-government institutions to realise these objectives.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said:“At PureHealth, we firmly believe in creating a profound impact that extends beyond the boundaries of healthcare. As the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond delivering exceptional medical services and solutions. It's about actively engaging with our communities, listening to their needs, making a meaningful difference in their lives and contributing to their longevity. We look forward to inviting all healthcare professionals within the public and private sectors to sign up for this unique platform and join us in our mission as a driving force for this national initiative.”