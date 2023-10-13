Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Indonesia Review Regional Developments, Efforts To Protect Civilians

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Retno Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, and ways to protect civilians and provide safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid.

This came in a phone call between the two top diplomats, during which they also reviewed efforts of the international community to end extremism, violence, and the escalating tension that the region is witnessing.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the significance of coordinating and unifying regional and international efforts to safeguard civilians.