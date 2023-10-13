One Journalist Killed, Two Injured By Israeli Bombardment In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: One journalist was killed and two were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' direct bombardment of their car in the village of Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, while they were covering the Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon.

Lebanese National News Agency reported that Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah was killed, and that Al Jazeera journalists Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhia were wounded.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the incident in a statement, and said that the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of journalists is a "new stain" to be added to those forces' record of killing and aggression.