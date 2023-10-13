One Journalist Killed, Two Injured By Israeli Bombardment In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Beirut: One journalist was killed and two were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' direct bombardment of their car in the village of Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, while they were covering the Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon.
Lebanese National News Agency reported that Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah was killed, and that Al Jazeera journalists Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhia were wounded.
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the incident in a statement, and said that the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of journalists is a "new stain" to be added to those forces' record of killing and aggression.
MENAFN13102023000063011010ID1107238848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.