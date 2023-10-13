'Amir's Visit To Germany Opens New Horizons For Cooperation Between Private Sectors In Both Countries'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani praised the relations between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, especially in the economic and trade sectors; pointing to the official visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany, which will open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.

This positively contributes to trade and economic cooperation, in light of the advanced relations between the two sides and the numerous cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two sides in various fields.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Chairman of Qatar Chamber said that H H the Amir's visit to Germany will contribute to promoting the bilateral cooperation, and will certainly have a positive impact on trade and economic sectors, and the cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its German counterpart, thus building economic and trade partnerships and alliances that strengthen trade exchange between the two countries, which amounted to approximately QR6 last year.

There are many German companies operating in the Qatari market across various sectors such as trade, contracting, services, shipping, medical devices and more, he added.

QC Chairman highlighted the Qatari investments in Germany across various sectors, noting that Germany is considered a leading investment destination and attracts Qatari investments and investors, and there is significant interest among Qatari business owners in investing in Germany.

H H the Amir's visit to Germany will strengthen further the bilateral partnerships between the two countries and offer broad prospects for further cooperation in various commercial and economic areas, given that Berlin is one of Qatar's largest trading partners.

This will have a positive impact on the business sectors in both countries which are linked by several economic agreements and memoranda of understanding.