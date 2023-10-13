QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth Qr500m For One-Week Term

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued today treasury bills worth QR500m for a one-week term, due on October 19, at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent.
Treasury bills are a short-term debt instrument issued by the government for the purpose of borrowing and providing cash liquidity in short terms, with control over the volume of the money supply and the purchasing power put into circulation.
