IDC To Explore Qatar's Digital Future At CIO Summit

Doha, Qatar: Against the backdrop of Qatar's recent success in hosting the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the nation is experiencing an unparalleled surge in technological innovation.

The digital economy is reaching new heights, propelling citizen, customer, and employee experiences to unprecedented levels.

Post-World Cup, Qatar is not resting on its laurels; the nation is witnessing a wave of transformation, spurred by cloud operational excellence, agile infrastructure, and initiatives supporting application modernization, process automation, and security.

The IDC Qatar CIO Summit 2023, which takes place on November 15 at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas, will explore these remarkable technological advancements and examine their role as catalysts for Qatar's digital economy.

Bringing together Qatar's most influential IT and telecom leaders, digital government pioneers, and industry thought leaders, the event promises to be a nexus of innovation.

“Across the Middle East, we are seeing a growing focus on developing the infrastructure, innovation platforms, and skills required to support the expansion of digital businesses,” says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa.

“At the same time, revolutionary technology enablers such as 5G, cloud, and AI will be pivotal in enabling organizations to re-invent their business models, create new customer experiences, and drive innovation with their partners.”

As Qatar navigates its digital journey, the IDC Qatar CIO Summit 2023 will explore the unprecedented rate of innovation taking place in the country as its visionary leaders strive to create a more competitive, diversified, and productive digital economy.

A lineup of respected tech experts and pioneers will address the key challenges that must be overcome and present proven best practices and strategies for driving future success.

A notable highlight of the Summit will be the keynote address from Steven Frantzen, IDC's senior vice president and regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

As the focus increasingly shifts to driving sustainable value creation in a digital-first world, Frantzen will highlight the key action items that CIOs and their C-suite partners need to take and the technologies that will likely have the biggest impact.

“Digital is now a permanent, yet dynamic fixture of our world,” says Frantzen.“Individuals in schools, businesses, and governments are always asking whether there is some digital-based capability or enhancement that could improve lives and desired outcomes.

For the enterprise, digital-first takes digital transformation to a different level - and the definition of value has been redefined. It is not just about the bottom or top line; there are also sustainability targets to be met, and organizations need to think about how they can deliver ecosystem value at scale.”

The IDC Qatar CIO Summit 2023 will feature an intricately tailored agenda of informative presentations, in-depth discussions, and expert-led panel sessions on today's hottest ICT issues, including the impact of sustainability on technology vendor selection processes, application modernization strategies, effective hybrid cloud deployment, developing AIOps strategies and practices, leveraging low-code/no-code platforms, orchestrating digital infrastructure for hybrid environments, charting a data-driven digital strategy, intelligent automation, predictive analytics strategies, zero trust security approaches, cybersecurity policies, regulations, and compliance and the Impact of 5G: Network architectures, market strategies, and use cases.