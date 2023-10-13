Apple Launches Ios 16.7.1 For Older Iphones, Ipads

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Apple announced the iOS 16.7.1 iPhone update, iPadOS 16.7.1 for older generation iPad update, and iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for newer generations.

The iOS 16.7.1 launched weeks after the iOS 16.7, as Apple is currently focusing on updating it's newer operating systems, while lessening it's annual update for the older generation.

As of yet, Apple has not mentioned the applicable changes in the new update. However, it is most likely a security update that addresses the same security gaps fixed by last week's iOS 17.0.3 update.

Users of relatively old iPhones and iPads can benefit from the new update to protect their devices, but they will not receive any new benefits in the future due to security updates.

New generation iPhone and iPad owners who have not yet upgraded to iOS 17 can also download the new update to iOS 16 pending upgrade to iOS 17.

More so, Apple is currently testing the iOS 17.1 with several changes and new features, such as reducing the level of electromagnetic radiation issued by iPhone 12 in line with the standards imposed in France, improvements in the application of audio file operation, the function of completing the transmission of files online when transmitted through AirDrop and device distance, and more.