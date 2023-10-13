12Th Stage Of UAE President's Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses To Take Place In Egypt

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The 12th stage of the 30th edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses will take place in Egypt tomorrow at the Al Jazira Club racecourse in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The prestigious series of races enjoy the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour is keenly interested in advancing the Arabian horse racing industry and supporting the owners and breeders of Arabian horses from around the world.

This commitment stems from the UAE's dedication to preserving the legacy of Arabian horses, which are considered an integral part of the nation's heritage and a revival of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Six races featuring 62 of the finest Egyptian horses will showcase the enthusiasm and dedication of Arabian horse owners and breeders in Egypt, who always strive to compete in the most prestigious event in Egyptian horse racing, the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said,“We are delighted to be back to Egypt for the eighth consecutive year after completing the European rounds and resuming the Arab ones. The Egyptian round is a special event in our calendar that all horse owners eagerly anticipate. They appreciate its significant role in advancing and improving horse racing in Egypt.”