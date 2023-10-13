Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Pakistan Review Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, discussed the latest developments in the region, ways to protect civilians from repercussions of the ongoing escalation, and urgent response to humanitarian needs.

During a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah also discussed the ongoing efforts to open safe corridors to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to the civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to protect civilians as a top priority while accelerating de-escalation efforts and ending extremism and escalation of violence.

