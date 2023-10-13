Daily News Egypt Joins TV BRICS International Media Network

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Daily News Egypt, Egypt's leading independent English daily newspaper, has signed a cooperation agreement to join the TV BRICS International Media Network. The agreement was signed between Mohamed Samir, Executive Editor of the Daily News Egypt, and Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

Egypt will officially join the BRICS grouping on 1 January 2024. The BRICS are a group of five emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“We are excited to partner with TV BRICS, a leading media platform for the BRICS countries. We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial. This MoU will allow us to share our news and information with a wider audience and to learn from TV BRICS' expertise in covering the BRICS countries. We look forward to working closely with TV BRICS to achieve this goal,” said Mohamed Samir Khedr, Executive Editor of Daily News Egypt.

“Daily News Egypt is a resource that has established itself as a professional source of information about the countries of the Arab world, accessible to a huge English-speaking audience. TV BRICS knows firsthand the importance of disseminating national and regional agendas in different languages. We are aimed at active exchange with Daily News Egypt of high-quality journalistic information in different formats – text news, video reports – which will certainly allow us to effectively integrate information about modern Egypt into the news context of the BRICS countries media,” said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

DNE, TV BRICS prospects for cooperation

Anna Lisina, editor-in-chief of the TV BRICS website, noted the prospects for cooperation between the two media organisations.

“From 1 January 2024, new countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are invited to join the BRICS association. Egypt is one of the largest economies in Africa and the Middle East. The state is also a member of the African Union. And I am sure that joining BRICS opens a lot of new opportunities for cooperation with BRICS+ countries. And we at TV BRICS will contribute to making the agenda of our new partner known to an international audience,” she said.

“We are ready to adapt Daily News Egypt content into Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, and distribute news and video materials through our network of partners, of which there are already more than 60. We plan to inform the international reader about developments in Egypt by providing information from local journalists,” she added.

TV BRICS is an international BRICS media network with a potential audience of 3.5 billion people. It is a multimedia platform that combines a channel with its own broadcasting, a branded broadcasting unit on partner channels, and an online media editorial office, tvbrics .