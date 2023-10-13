Gold Stock News: Allied Gold (TSX: AAUC) Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Eastern Standard Time ("EST"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):1-800-898-3989
Local dial-in number:416-406-0743
Toll Free (UK):00-80042228835
Participant passcode:3255687#
Webcast:
Conference Call Replay
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):1-800-408-3053
Local dial-in number:905-694-9451
Passcode:4272767#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on November 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. EST on December 10, 2023.
About Allied Gold Corporation
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Ethiopia and Egypt. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.
For further information, please contact:
Allied Gold Corporation
Bay Adelaide Centre - North Tower
40 Temperance St., Suite 3200
Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4 Canada
Email:
MENAFN13102023000142011025ID1107238709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.