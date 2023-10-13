Gold Stock News: Allied Gold (TSX: AAUC) Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2023 Results


(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Eastern Standard Time ("EST"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):1-800-898-3989

Local dial-in number:416-406-0743

Toll Free (UK):00-80042228835

Participant passcode:3255687#

Webcast:

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):1-800-408-3053

Local dial-in number:905-694-9451

Passcode:4272767#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST on November 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. EST on December 10, 2023.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Ethiopia and Egypt. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Allied Gold Corporation
Bay Adelaide Centre - North Tower
40 Temperance St., Suite 3200
Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4 Canada
Email:

