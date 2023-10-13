Banks Lifting SPY Bulls

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 was in the end overpowered by hot CPI I predicted , and broad cyclicals selloff resulted in not only 4,382 break, but 4,365 also. The spark had been the floor falling out from below of yields, taking 10y back above 4.70%. Today's key event are bank earnings $JPM, $WFC and $C, with $BLK as well - and I've already made both the ES move I expect to play out for daily publication clients and intraday clients alike (and so did Ellin in our intraday channel).

I would like to give you a preview of the kind of live commentary going on in our intraday channel during European and US hours, which brings further value to my daily analytics. Here I (I'm the fox callsign, Ellin is the eagle) talk bank earnings and market positioning for an eventual upswing, which is what I acted upon in issuing the #1 intraday update for you. Intraday profits locked in.

Sectors and Stocks

Another bullish candidate to consider, certainly more alluring than JNJ. Very healthy uptrend, good enough company financials. The upswing is to keep grinding on, and Sep top is not the resistance to stop the advance.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold and silver are to see more upside today as well - as stated lately, the bullish turn is firmly in place, and yields gyrations coupled with upcoming Mideast escalation don't put brakes on the $1,840 and $21 rock bottom prices. Hot inflation in the pipeline (PPI) and also in the lagging indicator one (CPI) is again lifting up silver more relatively speaking - but you had been familiar for weeks with my call for sticky inflation, for inflation to return this autumn.

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.