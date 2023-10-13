CSE New Mining Stock - Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MRN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Maclaren Minerals Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Maclaren Minerals Ltd. is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral assets in North America. Its principal property is the Boer Property located in the Omineca Mining District in the Interior Plateau of British Columbia. The 1,586.96 hectare property is a polymetallic occurrence which may be indicative of a larger system that is not exposed at surface.

Les actions ordinaires de Maclaren Minerals Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Maclaren Minerals Ltd. est engagée dans l'exploration minière et l'acquisition d'actifs miniers en Amérique du Nord. Sa propriété principale est la propriété Boer située dans le district minier d'Omineca, sur le plateau intérieur de la Colombie-Britannique. La propriété de 1 586,96 hectares est une occurrence polymétallique qui peut indiquer un système plus vaste qui n'est pas exposé en surface.

