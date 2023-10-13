CSE New Mining Stock - Maclaren Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MRN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Maclaren Minerals Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.
Maclaren Minerals Ltd. is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral assets in North America. Its principal property is the Boer Property located in the Omineca Mining District in the Interior Plateau of British Columbia. The 1,586.96 hectare property is a polymetallic occurrence which may be indicative of a larger system that is not exposed at surface.
________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Maclaren Minerals Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.
Maclaren Minerals Ltd. est engagée dans l'exploration minière et l'acquisition d'actifs miniers en Amérique du Nord. Sa propriété principale est la propriété Boer située dans le district minier d'Omineca, sur le plateau intérieur de la Colombie-Britannique. La propriété de 1 586,96 hectares est une occurrence polymétallique qui peut indiquer un système plus vaste qui n'est pas exposé en surface.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MRN. Please email:
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse:
Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...
Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!
The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.
MENAFN13102023000142011025ID1107238700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.